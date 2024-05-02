8 things to do this weekend
The weekend is almost here. This is what's on tap:
Thursday
🥳 Check out the new monthly block party, Downtown First Thursdays, in SoMa.
- Features DJs, live music, drag, martial arts, food trucks and more.
- Second and Howard streets. 5-10pm.
🪩 Once the block party wraps, head over to Storek for an after-party with music from artist Aluna.
Friday
🎻 Get dressed up and head to the SF Symphony for a special screening of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" with a live orchestra.
⌚️ Wind Up Watch Fair at Fort Mason features more than 60 watch brands, discussion panels, food trucks and more.
Saturday
👽 How Weird Street Faire is back with its 25th annual edition. This year's theme: May The 4th Be With You.
🚶🏾♀️ Get your steps in as part of Walk SF's Stair Challenge.
- Walk five miles of the city's best, most scenic stairways.
- 7:30am. Tickets start at $35. Special discount for Axios SF readers with code: AXIOSREADER.
Sunday
🎭 Snag tickets to a new immersive experience called "The Fillmore Eclipse."
- The show explores the 1950s jazz scene and subsequent Urban Renewal in the neighborhood, once known as the Harlem of the West.
- 2:30pm. Tickets start at $30.
🎉 There's lots happening in the city for Cinco de Mayo, but the party that really stands out is the one on Treasure Island.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
