The scene from How Weird Street Faire in 2017. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The weekend is almost here. This is what's on tap: Thursday 🥳 Check out the new monthly block party, Downtown First Thursdays, in SoMa.

Features DJs, live music, drag, martial arts, food trucks and more.

Second and Howard streets. 5-10pm.

🪩 Once the block party wraps, head over to Storek for an after-party with music from artist Aluna.

9pm-2am. $25.

Friday

🎻 Get dressed up and head to the SF Symphony for a special screening of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" with a live orchestra.

⌚️ Wind Up Watch Fair at Fort Mason features more than 60 watch brands, discussion panels, food trucks and more.

Noon-6pm.

Saturday

👽 How Weird Street Faire is back with its 25th annual edition. This year's theme: May The 4th Be With You.

Electronic music, art, food and drinks.

Noon-8pm on Howard and 2nd streets. Tickets start at $25.

🚶🏾‍♀️ Get your steps in as part of Walk SF's Stair Challenge.

Walk five miles of the city's best, most scenic stairways.

7:30am. Tickets start at $35. Special discount for Axios SF readers with code: AXIOSREADER.

Sunday

🎭 Snag tickets to a new immersive experience called "The Fillmore Eclipse."

The show explores the 1950s jazz scene and subsequent Urban Renewal in the neighborhood, once known as the Harlem of the West.

2:30pm. Tickets start at $30.

🎉 There's lots happening in the city for Cinco de Mayo, but the party that really stands out is the one on Treasure Island.