The "Fillmore Eclipse" immersive theater exhibit on display through May 12 Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Jimbo Edwards, owner of Fillmore jazz club Bop City, in 1993. Photo: Jerry Telfer/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
There's a new immersive theater exhibit in the Fillmore that explores the 1950s jazz scene and subsequent Urban Renewal in the neighborhood, once known as the Harlem of the West.
Driving the news: The show, " Fillmore Eclipse," opened last week and runs through May 12 at Honey Art Studio. The show explores redevelopment through the experience of regulars at the Eclipse, modeled after historical after-hours jazz spot Bop City, the night before it's about to be destroyed. "Fillmore Eclipse" is styled after immersive experiences like "Sleep No More" and "The Nest," according to its creators. Tickets start at $30. What they're saying: The show, San Francisco Chronicle critic Lily Janiak writes, offers "a too-rare occasion to ponder one of history's eternal dilemmas: Back then, which side would you have been on, and which side are you on now?" Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more