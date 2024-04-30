2 hours ago - Things to Do

The "Fillmore Eclipse" immersive theater exhibit on display through May 12

headshot
man stands

Jimbo Edwards, owner of Fillmore jazz club Bop City, in 1993. Photo: Jerry Telfer/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

There's a new immersive theater exhibit in the Fillmore that explores the 1950s jazz scene and subsequent Urban Renewal in the neighborhood, once known as the Harlem of the West.

Driving the news: The show, "Fillmore Eclipse," opened last week and runs through May 12 at Honey Art Studio.

  • The show explores redevelopment through the experience of regulars at the Eclipse, modeled after historical after-hours jazz spot Bop City, the night before it's about to be destroyed.
  • "Fillmore Eclipse" is styled after immersive experiences like "Sleep No More" and "The Nest," according to its creators.
  • Tickets start at $30.

What they're saying: The show, San Francisco Chronicle critic Lily Janiak writes, offers "a too-rare occasion to ponder one of history's eternal dilemmas: Back then, which side would you have been on, and which side are you on now?"

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more