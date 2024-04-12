O.J. Simpson, a San Francisco native, dies of cancer at 76

O.J. Simpson, former professional football player and San Francisco native, died Wednesday at 76 after a battle with cancer, his family announced.

The big picture: Simpson was acquitted after a widely watched trial in the 1990s over the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, which captivated the American public's attention.

He was later found civilly liable for the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman in 1997.

Zoom in: Simpson grew up in Potrero Hill and attended Galileo High School, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After high school, he briefly attended City College of San Francisco before transferring to the University of Southern California.

Simpson spent the bulk of his professional career with the Buffalo Bills but retired with the San Francisco 49ers in 1979 after playing with his hometown team for two seasons.

