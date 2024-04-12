19 hours ago - News

O.J. Simpson, a San Francisco native, dies of cancer at 76

O.J. Simpson during his trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown SImpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994. Photo: Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images

O.J. Simpson, former professional football player and San Francisco native, died Wednesday at 76 after a battle with cancer, his family announced.

The big picture: Simpson was acquitted after a widely watched trial in the 1990s over the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, which captivated the American public's attention.

  • He was later found civilly liable for the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman in 1997.

Zoom in: Simpson grew up in Potrero Hill and attended Galileo High School, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

  • After high school, he briefly attended City College of San Francisco before transferring to the University of Southern California.
  • Simpson spent the bulk of his professional career with the Buffalo Bills but retired with the San Francisco 49ers in 1979 after playing with his hometown team for two seasons.

