O.J. Simpson dies of cancer at 76

Former professional football player O.J. Simpson speaks during a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, in July 2017. Photo: Jason Bean/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson, former professional football player, died on Wednesday at 76 after a battle with cancer, his family announced. The big picture: Simpson was acquitted after a widely watched trial in the 1990s over the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald L. Goldman, which captivated the American public's attention.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," read a post on X. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Flashback: Simpson was acquitted in the criminal trial, but was found civilly liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman in 1997.

A jury awarded the Goldman family $8.5 million in compensatory damages.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted of armed robbery, kidnapping and 10 other charges in Las Vegas.

He was granted parole in 2013 and discharged in 2021.

Zoom out: Simpson won the Heisman Trophy while playing for the University of Southern California in 1968.

He was elected to the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame in 1985, per the Heisman Trust.

Known as "The Juice," Simpson was selected by the Buffalo Bills as the first overall pick in the 1969 NFL draft and went on to play 11 NFL seasons.

