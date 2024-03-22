San Francisco Giants season preview

Jung Hoo Lee of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game in Arizona this month. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are just days away from taking the field in the ballclub's first game of the season. Why it matters: The Giants have been on the decline for the last couple of seasons and are looking to change course.

State of play: The Giants won 107 games in the 2021 season, 81 in 2022 and just 79 last season.

The Giants shook things up this offseason with the firing of manager Gabe Kapler and the addition of some key players, like center fielder and leadoff hitter Jung Hoo Lee, Platinum Glove third baseman Matt Chapman and two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

Lee was the Giants' most expensive acquisition, but the hope is that his $113 million, six-year deal will provide dividends for this season and beyond.

What they're saying: "We accomplished pretty much everything we set out to in terms of improving our defense, adding front-end pitching, creating lanes for our young players to impact the team," Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told NBC Sports Bay Area this week.

"I'm just really excited to get going here and to be able to ride the momentum of these last couple of additions so soon into the season."

Yes, but: The Giants still face an uphill battle in the highly competitive National League West, with the Los Angeles Dodgers projected to be one of the best teams in the entire league.

Zoom in: The Giants are 12-10 in spring training while the Dodgers are 13-5, but these games don't count toward the regular season.

What to watch: The Giants face the San Diego Padres during MLB Opening Day next Thursday, March 28, in San Diego.