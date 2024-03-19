San Francisco Giants public address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon speaks to the crowd before a home game at Oracle Park in 2021. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham via Getty Images

When the San Francisco Giants return for Opening Day in a few weeks, longtime public address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon won't be in the booth for the first time in 24 years. Why it matters: The news about one of the first Black women to serve as a PA announcer in the MLB has left fans reeling, and prompted a backlash on social media and from many sports commentators.

What they're saying: Sports columnist Ann Killion called it a "bizarre move for a team trying to keep fans connected" and noted that Brooks-Moon had in the past publicly opposed majority owner Charles Johnson's financial support for right-wing politicians.

"Absolutely unacceptable from the Giants," Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) posted on X, formerly Twitter.

When asked about the fan response and speculations, a Giants spokesperson told Axios that the organization does not have further comment beyond its press release on the announcement.

Friction point: The San Francisco Chronicle has since reported that friends of Brooks-Moon say she is being forced out. She herself has not publicly commented on those assertions but did thank her fans in a post on X.

State of play: The Giants said in a press release Monday that it was initially in discussions with Brooks-Moon about a contract extension after the deal ended in December but "mutually and amicably agreed to part ways."

Brooks-Moon, who is in the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame, called her 24 years of service the "honor of my lifetime" in the release.

It is "my great hope that my time in the booth has inspired little girls, young women and people of color to pursue their dreams even if those dreams seem impossible, because impossible dreams can come true."

Context: Brooks-Moon joined the Giants as PA announcer in 2000 and became a beloved voice for fans — through Barry Bonds' home run records, Matt Cain's perfect game, Tim Lincecum's no-hitter, three World Series championships and more.

Megan's thought bubble: I specifically remember looking forward to hearing Renel when I would go to games with family as a kid. We just thought it was the coolest thing that a Black woman was the announcer.

What's next: The booth at Oracle Park will be named in Brooks-Moon's honor, with an official ceremony slated for a future home game, per the Giants' release.

Her replacement has not been named.