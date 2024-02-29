Balling in SF: What to know about San Francisco's sports teams

Chris Paul (No. 3) of the Golden State Warriors celebrates against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena in D.C. on Tuesday. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Here's the latest news about San Francisco's major sports teams: the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants and the upcoming WNBA team. Dubs look to make final push The Golden State Warriors are slowly climbing up in the Western Conference standings, sitting at 10th place with a record of 30-27.

The big picture: The Warriors are 8-2 in their last 10 games and the return of guard Chris Paul, who had missed nearly two months due to injury, is expected to provide a boost to the Warriors off the bench.

What to watch: The Warriors have just 25 regular season games left and are hoping to reach at least the sixth seed, guaranteeing them a spot in the playoffs.

But if the season ended today, the Warriors would be stuck battling it out in the Play-In tournament to try to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Niners' postmortem

The San Francisco 49ers, after suffering an overtime loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, are expected to bring back most of their core players for the upcoming season, The Athletic reports.

What to watch: 49ers general manager John Lynch this week expressed his desire to extend the contracts of Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, who is set to become a restricted free agent, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

All eyes on Jung Hoo Lee

The San Francisco Giants are still looking for their first win in spring training, where they've lost three times and tied twice.

Zoom in: Jung Hoo Lee, who signed a six-year, $113 million deal with the Giants to be the ballclub's starting center fielder and leadoff hitter, made his highly anticipated debut at Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Lee went 1-3 and scored one run in four innings.

Meanwhile, longtime Giants infielder Brandon Crawford signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals this week, the Chronicle reports.

What to watch: The Giants wrap up spring training in late March and the regular season kicks off March 28 in San Diego against the Padres.

Everything we know about the WNBA team

We're still more than a year away from San Francisco's WNBA team hitting the hardwood, but the yet-to-be-named club has already begun building its locker rooms, the Chronicle reports.

What we know: The team's inaugural season begins in May 2025.

It will play at the Chase Center in San Francisco and practice in Oakland.

Jess Smith, the former head of revenue for the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC, is the team's president.

What we don't know: That would be everything else — team name, colors, roster, coach, etc.