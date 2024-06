Data: NIQ; Chart: Axios Visuals Many San Franciscans are living the "damp" or "dry" lifestyle, as sales of non-alcoholic beer are on the rise. Why it matters: This year, huge interest in the annual booze-free challenge Dry January marked a change in the way American adults think about alcohol.

By the numbers: In San Francisco, non-alcoholic beer sales came in at $1.2 million in the first four weeks of January, up from $329,000 in January 2020, according to NIQ, which tracks buying behavior.

Although alcoholic beer sales are fairly flat, non-alcoholic beer sales are on the rise in the U.S.

Over the same period nationally, sales of NA beers hit $42.7 million in January, up from just $13.5 million.

Zoom in: A major California-based non-alcoholic beer brand is driving the trend: Athletic Brewing Company.

Whole Foods Market now sells more non-alcoholic Athletic beer nationally than any other brand of beer — with or without alcohol, The Wall Street Journal reports.

State of play: The search term "Dry February" is being Googled more than ever in the U.S., with search interest this month 30% higher than last February, according to Google Trends' Katie Seaton.

Meanwhile, only 62% of adults under 35 say they drink, down from 72% two decades ago, according to the latest Gallup data.

What's next: If you're curious about exploring non-alcoholic drinks, consider checking out sober social lounge Ocean Beach Cafe in the Outer Richmond or alcohol-free retailer Boisson in Hayes Valley.