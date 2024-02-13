What San Francisco's "Winter of Love" achieved 20 years ago

Two women show their support for gay marriages in front of an anti-gay organization at San Francisco City Hall on Feb. 20, 2004, during the "Winter of Love." Photo: Deborah Coleman/Getty Images

Twenty years ago this month, San Francisco's then-Mayor Gavin Newsom defied California law by calling on local officials to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. The big picture: During the monthlong "Winter of Love," more than 4,000 LGBTQ couples married in San Francisco.

Why it matters: While the marriages were later nullified by the California Supreme Court, the Winter of Love kicked off a national conversation and protest movement, ultimately leading to the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015.

How it happened: The first marriage licenses were issued on Feb. 12, and by the following day, hundreds of couples were lining up at City Hall to register for marriage forms.

Vice President Kamala Harris herself — then the city's district attorney — officiated some of the weddings.

The latest: Mayor London Breed is hosting a 20th anniversary celebration of the Winter of Love at City Hall this Valentine's Day from noon to 1:30pm.

Couples can register to be married by drag laureate D'Arcy Drollinger during the event.

Presiding deputy marriage commissioner Liza Sibley (center) marries a couple from Los Angeles at the San Francisco City Hall on Feb. 17, 2004. Photo: Deborah Coleman/Getty Images

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include details of the 20th anniversary celebration in 2024.