What San Francisco's "Winter of Love" achieved 20 years ago
Twenty years ago this month, San Francisco's then-Mayor Gavin Newsom defied California law by calling on local officials to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
The big picture: During the monthlong "Winter of Love," more than 4,000 LGBTQ couples married in San Francisco.
Why it matters: While the marriages were later nullified by the California Supreme Court, the Winter of Love kicked off a national conversation and protest movement, ultimately leading to the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015.
How it happened: The first marriage licenses were issued on Feb. 12, and by the following day, hundreds of couples were lining up at City Hall to register for marriage forms.
- Vice President Kamala Harris herself — then the city's district attorney — officiated some of the weddings.
The latest: Mayor London Breed is hosting a 20th anniversary celebration of the Winter of Love at City Hall this Valentine's Day from noon to 1:30pm.
- Couples can register to be married by drag laureate D'Arcy Drollinger during the event.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include details of the 20th anniversary celebration in 2024.
