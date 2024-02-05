14 mins ago - Sports

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 in SF

headshot
headshot
Photo of the Allegiant Stadium with the SF 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs' logos displayed

A video board displays the San Francisco 49ers' and Kansas City Chiefs' logos at Allegiant Stadium this month in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller via Getty Images

When the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Las Vegas on Sunday, a record 200.5 million U.S. adults will tune in to watch, according to estimates by the National Retail Federation.

The big picture: If you're looking to catch the game in good company, there will be a host of watch parties across the Bay.

Of note: Fans can also watch the game on CBS, CBS.com, the CBS app and Paramount+.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more