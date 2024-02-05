14 mins ago - Sports
How to watch Super Bowl 2024 in SF
When the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Las Vegas on Sunday, a record 200.5 million U.S. adults will tune in to watch, according to estimates by the National Retail Federation.
The big picture: If you're looking to catch the game in good company, there will be a host of watch parties across the Bay.
- That includes programming at Mayes Oyster House, The Grand Nightclub, Skylark, Line 51 Brewing and Fuze Nightclub.
- Make sure to avoid Buzzworks in SoMa, though. The bar is hosting a watch party for Chiefs fans only.
Of note: Fans can also watch the game on CBS, CBS.com, the CBS app and Paramount+.
- An alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon will be geared toward children, with special guests including SpongeBob SquarePants and slime special effects.
