How to watch Super Bowl 2024 in SF

A video board displays the San Francisco 49ers' and Kansas City Chiefs' logos at Allegiant Stadium this month in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller via Getty Images

When the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Las Vegas on Sunday, a record 200.5 million U.S. adults will tune in to watch, according to estimates by the National Retail Federation.

The big picture: If you're looking to catch the game in good company, there will be a host of watch parties across the Bay.

Of note: Fans can also watch the game on CBS, CBS.com, the CBS app and Paramount+.