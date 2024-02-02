Señor Sisig is coming to Thrive City next year

One of my favorite burritos in the city is coming to my favorite place: Warriors Ground.

State of play: Señor Sisig, the Filipino fusion restaurant, is set to open its third brick-and-mortar spot in San Francisco at Thrive City next year, the restaurant announced this week.

It has two other locations in San Francisco, one in the Mission and one at the Ferry Building, as well as one in Oakland.

What they're saying: Señor Sisig CEO Evan Kidera is "absolutely pumped to be a part of the electric atmosphere" in the area right outside the Chase Center, where the Golden State Warriors play, he said in a press release.