28 mins ago - News
Señor Sisig is coming to Thrive City next year
One of my favorite burritos in the city is coming to my favorite place: Warriors Ground.
State of play: Señor Sisig, the Filipino fusion restaurant, is set to open its third brick-and-mortar spot in San Francisco at Thrive City next year, the restaurant announced this week.
- It has two other locations in San Francisco, one in the Mission and one at the Ferry Building, as well as one in Oakland.
What they're saying: Señor Sisig CEO Evan Kidera is "absolutely pumped to be a part of the electric atmosphere" in the area right outside the Chase Center, where the Golden State Warriors play, he said in a press release.
