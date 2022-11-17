The very best of San Francisco's iconic burritos
I've already declared Senor Sisig burritos the best in the city, but the San Francisco Chronicle's guide details other must-try spots sprinkled throughout the city.
What's happening: Staples like La Taqueria and Taqueria Cancún made the list.
- Yes, but: Somehow, El Farolito, known as the "most life changing burrito in America," didn't make the list.
Of note: Semilla, open Sundays-only as part of the Outer Sunset Farmers Market, has some of the best flour tortillas in the Bay Area, per the Chronicle.
- "There's not a single thing on the menu that you should skip."
Between the lines: If you're looking for a delicious breakfast burrito, check out Breakfast Little or El Taco Loco in the Mission District.
Our thought bubble: I recently tried a super chicken burrito at Don Chuys Mexi-Mercado in the Excelsior and oohwee did it slap. Very juicy and very flavorful.
- The bottom line: You'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burrito in SF.
