Salomon Gonzalez makes a carnitas super burrito at La Taqueria in SF. Photo: Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

I've already declared Senor Sisig burritos the best in the city, but the San Francisco Chronicle's guide details other must-try spots sprinkled throughout the city.

What's happening: Staples like La Taqueria and Taqueria Cancún made the list.

Of note: Semilla, open Sundays-only as part of the Outer Sunset Farmers Market, has some of the best flour tortillas in the Bay Area, per the Chronicle.

"There's not a single thing on the menu that you should skip."

Between the lines: If you're looking for a delicious breakfast burrito, check out Breakfast Little or El Taco Loco in the Mission District.

Our thought bubble: I recently tried a super chicken burrito at Don Chuys Mexi-Mercado in the Excelsior and oohwee did it slap. Very juicy and very flavorful.