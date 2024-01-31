Pro women's soccer team Bay FC gears up for inaugural season

Share on email (opens in new window)

Deyna Castellanos of Manchester City, now signed with Bay FC, warms up before a match on Feb. 11, 2023, in Manchester, England. Photo: Ashley Allen-The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Bay FC, the new Bay Area-based franchise in the National Women's Soccer League, will kick off its inaugural season on March 16 against Angel City FC in Los Angeles.

Why it matters: Bay FC will be the first active professional women's sports team in the Bay in over a decade.

Details: The team's first home game will take place on March 30 against the Houston Dash at PayPal Park.

Its 26-game regular season schedule, released last week, will be accompanied by several cultural and heritage nights intended to honor the Bay Area's diversity.

Tickets can be purchased on the Bay FC site.

State of play: The franchise recently hosted a training camp in Santa Barbara and signed Manchester City midfielder Deyna Castellanos, a Venezuelan player who helped Atlético Madrid win the 2020-21 Spanish Women's Super Cup.

Other additions include veteran league goalkeeper Melissa Lowder and Ghanaian forward Princess Marfo of the Danish club FC Nordsjælland.

Of note: Eight clubs will qualify for the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The championship is slated for Nov. 23.

The big picture: Bay FC's founders — four former U.S. women's team players with local ties — have said they hope the club will give professional women's sports more visibility and make the market just as competitive as men's sports.