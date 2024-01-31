Pro women's soccer team Bay FC gears up for inaugural season
Bay FC, the new Bay Area-based franchise in the National Women's Soccer League, will kick off its inaugural season on March 16 against Angel City FC in Los Angeles.
Why it matters: Bay FC will be the first active professional women's sports team in the Bay in over a decade.
Details: The team's first home game will take place on March 30 against the Houston Dash at PayPal Park.
- Its 26-game regular season schedule, released last week, will be accompanied by several cultural and heritage nights intended to honor the Bay Area's diversity.
- Tickets can be purchased on the Bay FC site.
State of play: The franchise recently hosted a training camp in Santa Barbara and signed Manchester City midfielder Deyna Castellanos, a Venezuelan player who helped Atlético Madrid win the 2020-21 Spanish Women's Super Cup.
- Other additions include veteran league goalkeeper Melissa Lowder and Ghanaian forward Princess Marfo of the Danish club FC Nordsjælland.
Of note: Eight clubs will qualify for the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The championship is slated for Nov. 23.
The big picture: Bay FC's founders — four former U.S. women's team players with local ties — have said they hope the club will give professional women's sports more visibility and make the market just as competitive as men's sports.
- As part of a five-year sponsorship deal, Bay FC is also partnering with Sutter Health to launch a health and wellness platform with an emphasis on young women.
