San Francisco Bay Area could get pro women's soccer team

Desiree Scott (No. 11) of Kansas City Current battles for control of the ball against Raquel Rodriguez of Portland Thorns FC in the National Women's Soccer League championship match on Oct. 29, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Ira L. Black/Getty Images

The Bay Area could get its own professional women's soccer team, with a potential kickoff in 2024.

What's happening: The National Women's Soccer League is "in advanced discussions" to expand its league by three teams, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In addition to the SF Bay Area, the league is looking to add teams in Utah and Boston.

The owners behind the proposed SF-based team have reportedly agreed to pay $50 million to the league in franchise fees, the largest amount ever required to enter the league, according to The Athletic.

The owners' group includes private-equity firm Sixth Street Partners and former U.S. women's national team players Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne and others, The Athletic reports.

Be smart: The Bay Area-based team would become the third professional women's soccer team in California.

The other two are the Angel City FC in Los Angeles and the San Diego Wave FC.

What they're saying: The NWSL has not confirmed the three new teams, but told The Associated Press it remains "engaged in our expansion process" and is "excited about our prospects."

Between the lines: The San Francisco Bay Area may soon be home to a number of new professional sports teams.