San Francisco Bay Area could get pro women's soccer team
The Bay Area could get its own professional women's soccer team, with a potential kickoff in 2024.
What's happening: The National Women's Soccer League is "in advanced discussions" to expand its league by three teams, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- In addition to the SF Bay Area, the league is looking to add teams in Utah and Boston.
- The owners behind the proposed SF-based team have reportedly agreed to pay $50 million to the league in franchise fees, the largest amount ever required to enter the league, according to The Athletic.
- The owners' group includes private-equity firm Sixth Street Partners and former U.S. women's national team players Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne and others, The Athletic reports.
Be smart: The Bay Area-based team would become the third professional women's soccer team in California.
- The other two are the Angel City FC in Los Angeles and the San Diego Wave FC.
What they're saying: The NWSL has not confirmed the three new teams, but told The Associated Press it remains "engaged in our expansion process" and is "excited about our prospects."
Between the lines: The San Francisco Bay Area may soon be home to a number of new professional sports teams.
- The area is on track to get a professional cricket team this year, and the Women's National Basketball Association is looking at the SF Bay Area as a potential market to launch a new franchise.
- Yes, but: We might lose the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas, as the Major League Baseball team has struggled to find a new ballpark in the Bay Area.
