"The Brothers Sun" star Jenny Yang is bringing her comedy to SF

Actress Jenny Yang arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Brothers Sun" in Los Angeles on Jan. 4. Photo: Robyn Beck /AFP via Getty Images

Actress and comedian Jenny Yang of "The Brothers Sun" fame is performing her standup comedy in San Francisco this weekend.

State of play: The comedian grabbed headlines for her role as an assassin in Netflix's action series "The Brothers Sun."

On Saturday, Yang is scheduled to perform her comedy show, "Self Help Me," at SF Sketchfest at Cobb's Comedy Club in North Beach.

Yang told Axios she's excited for the crowds and the food in the Bay.

What they're saying: "I always love that the crowds are ready to go," Yang told Axios' Maxwell Millington. "They're always so hype, whether it's East Bay or whether it's San Francisco. I love that it is a city that has enough of that kind of concentration of people and humanity and culture that they appreciate going to live events like comedy shows."

Plus, Yang said she's always excited to check out the Asian food scene in the Bay Area.

"I've toured all over the world and nowhere else would I be like, 'Let me try the Asian food here,'" she said. "Because everywhere else, it's like, why would I?"

What's next: You can buy tickets for Yang's show here. Tickets start at $37.