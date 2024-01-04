Share on email (opens in new window)

Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun in "The Brothers Sun." Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Kick off 2024 by catching up on some of the most talked-about movies and shows on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Hulu. What we're watching: A new comedic action series starring Michelle Yeoh, a sci-fi project from Zack Snyder and a buzzworthy aristocratic psych thriller. All of these titles are available to stream now.

"The Brothers Sun" on Netflix

The intrigue: Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh stars in this new comedic action series.

What's happening: The eldest son of a Taiwanese triad leader travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother and unsuspecting younger brother from a deadly group of assassins.

What they're saying: Yeoh, who has starred in critically acclaimed projects like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Crazy Rich Asians," spoke about what sets this one apart.

"[Asian Americans] haven't had a gangster series like this before. You have 'The Sopranos,' but where are our gangster-type series?" she said in a press release.

Quick takes: Unless you know Chinese, be prepared to keep your eyes on the subtitles; only about half of the dialogue is in English.

"Saltburn" on Prime Video

Driving the news: This new psychological thriller from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") ignited controversy and the Saltburn house trend.

What's happening: The first installment of Zack Snyder's ("Justice League") new and original intergalactic saga boasts a star-studded cast including Anthony Hopkins (voice), Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou and Ray Fisher.

Of note: "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" will premiere April 19 on Netflix.

"The Act" on Hulu

This biopic series released in 2o19 is resurfacing due to the news surrounding Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The Missouri woman was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 for her role in her abusive mother's murder and was released from prison last Thursday, three years ahead of schedule.

"Maestro" on Netflix

Bradley Cooper stars in and directs this biopic film about the relationship between music legend Leonard Bernstein and actress and activist Felicia Cohn Montealegre Bernstein (Carey Mulligan).

The intrigue: The film is nominated for four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture.