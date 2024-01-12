ESPN Bet: Super Bowl is San Francisco 49ers' to lose
The lineup for the playoffs has been finalized, and the San Francisco 49ers have the best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to ESPN Bet.
Why it matters: The 49ers surged ahead early on to claim the top spot in their conference and are looking to claim their sixth trophy since the franchise's establishment.
Driving the news: The NFL playoffs begin this weekend with the wild card round. Having clinched the No. 1 seed in the National Football Conference last month, the 49ers bypass this round and will face off later against the weakest-seeded NFC winner.
By the numbers: ESPN Bet, a sports betting service that launched last year, is giving the 49ers the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +225.
- The Baltimore Ravens, the 49ers' most likely opponent in the final as of right now, is listed at +325 odds of winning.
Meanwhile: ESPN projections give the 49ers a roughly 59% chance to make the Super Bowl and a 35% chance to win.
- Projections are based on 10,000 simulations of the playoffs.
Go deeper: 49ers have unexpectedly high odds of success this year
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.