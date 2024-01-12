Fred Warner fires up teammates before they face off against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 7. Photo: Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers via Getty Images

The lineup for the playoffs has been finalized, and the San Francisco 49ers have the best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to ESPN Bet.

Why it matters: The 49ers surged ahead early on to claim the top spot in their conference and are looking to claim their sixth trophy since the franchise's establishment.

Driving the news: The NFL playoffs begin this weekend with the wild card round. Having clinched the No. 1 seed in the National Football Conference last month, the 49ers bypass this round and will face off later against the weakest-seeded NFC winner.

By the numbers: ESPN Bet, a sports betting service that launched last year, is giving the 49ers the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +225.

The Baltimore Ravens, the 49ers' most likely opponent in the final as of right now, is listed at +325 odds of winning.

Meanwhile: ESPN projections give the 49ers a roughly 59% chance to make the Super Bowl and a 35% chance to win.

Projections are based on 10,000 simulations of the playoffs.

Go deeper: 49ers have unexpectedly high odds of success this year