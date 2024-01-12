Stephen Curry (No. 30) guards CJ McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If the postseason started today, the Golden State Warriors wouldn't be in it.

Driving the news: The Warriors have won just two of their last seven games and have faced blowout losses in their last two games against the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

Following Wednesday night's loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Warriors are sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference.

It's been so bad that fans have booed the Warriors during their last two games at the Chase Center.

Why it matters: After getting off to a strong 6-3 start this season, the Warriors have struggled to find any consistency on the court.

That's due in part to injuries to key players like Gary Payton II and Chris Paul, and the not one, but two suspensions Draymond Green has faced.

What they're saying: "We're obviously struggling, there's nothing to really cheer about," Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry told reporters after Wednesday night's game.

"I don't take it any certain type of way," he added. "Honestly, I'm booing myself, booing our team in my head because of the way we're playing."

Stephen Curry addresses reporters after Wednesday night's loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios

What to watch: Green's suspension has been lifted and he's been practicing with the team, but he has yet to join it on the court, where it is clearly missing him.

Green "fits in every combination" and is "basically a second point guard," head coach Steve Kerr told reporters this week.

Green is joining the Warriors on the team's four-game road trip that starts tonight and Kerr said he is hopeful he'll suit up to play at some point during the trip.

Meanwhile, the trade deadline is coming up on Feb. 8 and there's been speculation that the Warriors will make some roster moves before it passes.

When asked about that upcoming deadline and team management potentially needing to decide on the roster, Curry acknowledged that something needs to change.

"If things stay the same, that's the definition of insanity, right?" he asked. "Keep doing the same things expecting a different result."

The bottom line: Kerr said there's still a long way to go in the season.