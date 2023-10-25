A loss, but reasons for optimism in Warriors' opening night
The Golden State Warriors fell against the Phoenix Suns 108-104 during Tuesday's season opener, but there were signs that the team is in good shape for the season.
Driving the news: The Dubs kept turnovers relatively low, third-year players Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody played well and the team's energy was strong, despite starting forward Draymond Green's absence because of an ankle injury.
The big picture: Following the offseason acquisition of star point guard Chris Paul, many speculated about whether he would start.
- Well, he did. After a slow start he finished the game with 14 points and led the team with nine assists.
By the numbers: With just 11, the Warriors kept turnovers lower than the Suns and lower than last season's game average of 16.3.
- Meanwhile, Kuminga and Moody collectively shot 8-14 from the field.
What happened: Dubs fans quickly embraced Paul, who had previously been a sworn enemy of the team.
- As he walked to the free-throw line in his #3 jersey, we all cheered "CP3! CP3!"
What he's saying: "Dario [Šarić] looked at me and started laughing, and I couldn't help but laugh," Paul said of the chants after the game. "That was a first."
- Despite the loss, Paul said the team feels "promising" because of its spirit.
- "Spirit is something that you can't hide, when guys is frowning or mad or whatnot," Paul said.
- "So, what I'm excited about our team is, the spirit is right."
Our thought bubble: The Warriors played with purpose, but at the end of the night there were just too many shots that didn't go in.
- Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, for example, had less than stellar nights, collectively shooting 7-28 from the three-point line.
- Yes, but: That's something that can easily change.
What to watch: The Dubs face off against Bay Area rival the Sacramento Kings Friday night in Sac Town.
- Fingers crossed Green will be ready to play and bring his defensive prowess with him.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.