Oct 25, 2023 - Sports

A loss, but reasons for optimism in Warriors' opening night

headshot

Stephen Curry (No. 30) drives to the hoop against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the Chase Center. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors fell against the Phoenix Suns 108-104 during Tuesday's season opener, but there were signs that the team is in good shape for the season.

Driving the news: The Dubs kept turnovers relatively low, third-year players Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody played well and the team's energy was strong, despite starting forward Draymond Green's absence because of an ankle injury.

The big picture: Following the offseason acquisition of star point guard Chris Paul, many speculated about whether he would start.

  • Well, he did. After a slow start he finished the game with 14 points and led the team with nine assists.

By the numbers: With just 11, the Warriors kept turnovers lower than the Suns and lower than last season's game average of 16.3.

  • Meanwhile, Kuminga and Moody collectively shot 8-14 from the field.
The Warriors introduce Draymond Green ahead of the season opener. Green, however, didn't play due to an ankle injury. Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios

What happened: Dubs fans quickly embraced Paul, who had previously been a sworn enemy of the team.

  • As he walked to the free-throw line in his #3 jersey, we all cheered "CP3! CP3!"

What he's saying: "Dario [Šarić] looked at me and started laughing, and I couldn't help but laugh," Paul said of the chants after the game. "That was a first."

  • Despite the loss, Paul said the team feels "promising" because of its spirit.
  • "Spirit is something that you can't hide, when guys is frowning or mad or whatnot," Paul said.
  • "So, what I'm excited about our team is, the spirit is right."
Chris Paul (No. 3) shoots a throw. Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios

Our thought bubble: The Warriors played with purpose, but at the end of the night there were just too many shots that didn't go in.

  • Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, for example, had less than stellar nights, collectively shooting 7-28 from the three-point line.
  • Yes, but: That's something that can easily change.

What to watch: The Dubs face off against Bay Area rival the Sacramento Kings Friday night in Sac Town.

  • Fingers crossed Green will be ready to play and bring his defensive prowess with him.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more