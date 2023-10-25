Stephen Curry (No. 30) drives to the hoop against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the Chase Center. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors fell against the Phoenix Suns 108-104 during Tuesday's season opener, but there were signs that the team is in good shape for the season.

Driving the news: The Dubs kept turnovers relatively low, third-year players Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody played well and the team's energy was strong, despite starting forward Draymond Green's absence because of an ankle injury.

The big picture: Following the offseason acquisition of star point guard Chris Paul, many speculated about whether he would start.

Well, he did. After a slow start he finished the game with 14 points and led the team with nine assists.

By the numbers: With just 11, the Warriors kept turnovers lower than the Suns and lower than last season's game average of 16.3.

Meanwhile, Kuminga and Moody collectively shot 8-14 from the field.

The Warriors introduce Draymond Green ahead of the season opener. Green, however, didn't play due to an ankle injury. Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios

What happened: Dubs fans quickly embraced Paul, who had previously been a sworn enemy of the team.

As he walked to the free-throw line in his #3 jersey, we all cheered "CP3! CP3!"

What he's saying: "Dario [Šarić] looked at me and started laughing, and I couldn't help but laugh," Paul said of the chants after the game. "That was a first."

Despite the loss, Paul said the team feels "promising" because of its spirit.

"Spirit is something that you can't hide, when guys is frowning or mad or whatnot," Paul said.

"So, what I'm excited about our team is, the spirit is right."

Chris Paul (No. 3) shoots a throw. Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios

Our thought bubble: The Warriors played with purpose, but at the end of the night there were just too many shots that didn't go in.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, for example, had less than stellar nights, collectively shooting 7-28 from the three-point line.

Yes, but: That's something that can easily change.

What to watch: The Dubs face off against Bay Area rival the Sacramento Kings Friday night in Sac Town.