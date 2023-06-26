Catch up quick: Warriors' offseason moves

Chris Paul, who is expected to join the Warriors, alongside Stephen Curry at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Photo: Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA offseason is in full swing, and the Golden State Warriors aren't wasting time.

Driving the news: Ahead of the NBA draft last week, the Warriors made headlines for reported plans to trade Jordan Poole, the young guard who struggled mightily last season, for seasoned future Hall of Famer Chris Paul.

Why it matters: The Warriors, after failing to defend their 2021-2022 championship title last season, are working to get back to their title-contending ways.

Catch up quick: The Dubs are expected to finalize a deal with the Washington Wizards that would trade Poole for Paul, ESPN reports.

Other reports indicate the Warriors would also trade Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. as part of the deal.

At last week's NBA draft, the Dubs selected guard Brandin Podziemski, a sharpshooter with a knack for rebounding, and acquired Trayce Jackson-Davis, a 6-foot-9 forward who will give Warriors more size and physicality.

Of note: The Warriors have yet to confirm the Paul-Poole trade, but Paul has already spoken positively about his anticipated move to the Dubs.

What they're saying: "I'm all about winning, so whatever's going to give me an opportunity to win, I'm all for it," Paul said during an interview last week.

The intrigue: Paul has a long history with the Warriors and Steph Curry, as he's faced them numerous times in the postseason while with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

Of note: There's a classic clip out there involving Paul fake-laughing at Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during a game between the Dubs and the Rockets.

The big picture: The Dubs seem to be abandoning the two-timeline plan, where the team tries to develop young talent to build for the future while also supporting Curry and the rest of the core.

Instead, the Warriors appear to be going all in on doing whatever it takes to maximize Curry's remaining prime years.

What to watch: Assuming the deal goes through for Paul, will he come off the bench and lead the second unit or will Kerr work Paul into the starting lineup?