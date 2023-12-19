Mapped: California's homeowners' age is rising

Adapted from a Terner Center report; Map: Axios Visuals

The majority of Californians become a homeowner by age 49, according to a recent University of California, Berkeley study.

Why it matters: For young people especially, homeownership is increasingly out of reach and homeownership is most delayed in California, per the study.

By the numbers: In 1980, most Californians became homeowners by age 32. In 2000 it was 40, per the study.

What's happening: Median U.S. home values have nearly doubled in the last decade. Meanwhile, household incomes have only grown by roughly 13.5% during that same period.

Zoom out: Iowa has the youngest buyers (29) and experienced the least change from 1980 (two years).