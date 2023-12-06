Dec 6, 2023 - Transit

New Muni app looks to provide better real-time predictions

headshot
Screenshots of the MuniMobile 2 app showing route planning and ticket purchase options

Images: Courtesy of MuniMobile 2

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) released a new Muni app this week aimed at helping riders plan trips with service alerts and real-time transit predictions.

Driving the news: The app offers live maps and detailed routes via multiple modes of transportation, including rail, BART, Muni Metro, bus and cable car.

  • It also includes points of interest such as local attractions, public facilities and medical centers.
  • Named MuniMobile 2, it's available on iOS and Android and, like its original version, will offer mobile ticketing accessible on smartphones.
  • The original MuniMobile will be phased out and shut down on Jan. 15, 2024.

Of note: Customers will need to create new accounts on the app since they are not transferable.

  • People with active tickets on the original app can use them until they expire or Jan. 15, whichever comes first.
  • The launch of MuniMobile 2, however, means customers will no longer be able to buy tickets on the original app.
  • You'll still need the Clipper Card to use the BART system, though. MuniMobile 2 includes BART as an option for route planning purposes but not fare purchases.

The big picture: The redesign, which officials say enhances the integration of services, is part of SFMTA's $25.4 million effort to bolster access to real-time accurate and contextual bus information throughout a transit route.

