Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) released a new Muni app this week aimed at helping riders plan trips with service alerts and real-time transit predictions. Driving the news: The app offers live maps and detailed routes via multiple modes of transportation, including rail, BART, Muni Metro, bus and cable car.

It also includes points of interest such as local attractions, public facilities and medical centers.

Named MuniMobile 2, it's available on iOS and Android and, like its original version, will offer mobile ticketing accessible on smartphones.

The original MuniMobile will be phased out and shut down on Jan. 15, 2024.

Of note: Customers will need to create new accounts on the app since they are not transferable.

People with active tickets on the original app can use them until they expire or Jan. 15, whichever comes first.

The launch of MuniMobile 2, however, means customers will no longer be able to buy tickets on the original app.

You'll still need the Clipper Card to use the BART system, though. MuniMobile 2 includes BART as an option for route planning purposes but not fare purchases.

The big picture: The redesign, which officials say enhances the integration of services, is part of SFMTA's $25.4 million effort to bolster access to real-time accurate and contextual bus information throughout a transit route.