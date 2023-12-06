New Muni app looks to provide better real-time predictions
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) released a new Muni app this week aimed at helping riders plan trips with service alerts and real-time transit predictions.
Driving the news: The app offers live maps and detailed routes via multiple modes of transportation, including rail, BART, Muni Metro, bus and cable car.
- It also includes points of interest such as local attractions, public facilities and medical centers.
- Named MuniMobile 2, it's available on iOS and Android and, like its original version, will offer mobile ticketing accessible on smartphones.
- The original MuniMobile will be phased out and shut down on Jan. 15, 2024.
Of note: Customers will need to create new accounts on the app since they are not transferable.
- People with active tickets on the original app can use them until they expire or Jan. 15, whichever comes first.
- The launch of MuniMobile 2, however, means customers will no longer be able to buy tickets on the original app.
- You'll still need the Clipper Card to use the BART system, though. MuniMobile 2 includes BART as an option for route planning purposes but not fare purchases.
The big picture: The redesign, which officials say enhances the integration of services, is part of SFMTA's $25.4 million effort to bolster access to real-time accurate and contextual bus information throughout a transit route.
- Officials hope the new system will boost public confidence in Muni and make it more competitive, San Francisco Examiner reports.
