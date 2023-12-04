Bay Area leads the nation in electric vehicle use

Data: Replica; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Electric vehicles are a common sight in the Bay Area — more so than in most other metro areas in the country, new data shared with Axios confirms. Driving the news: San Francisco County saw an estimated 434 EV miles driven per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday in the second quarter of 2023.

That's compared to the national rate of about 227 EV miles per 1,000 residents.

Yes, but: Neighboring Marin County took the crown among all large U.S. counties at 1,942 EV miles per 1,000 residents, followed by Santa Clara County at 1,607.

How it works: The data, from mobility analytics platform Replica, is based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more.

Reality check: While San Francisco County's EV usage is high, it's still a fraction of the 9,990 miles driven in all vehicles per 1,000 residents during the typical weekday.

Data: Replica; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The big picture: Much of the country's EV use is concentrated in the "four corners" of California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast and the Southeast.

But two glaring exceptions are Colorado and Hawaii, which are also seeing high adoption.

Between the lines: The areas with the most EV activity are generally those with better-developed charging infrastructure and higher-income households that can more easily afford the electric car premium.

The Bay Area made history in March when it became the first major metro area to see EVs or hybrids comprise half of new car registrations.

What to watch: Last month, California closed applications for its Clean Vehicle Rebate Project — which offered residents $1,000 to $7,500 rebates to purchase or lease new, eligible zero-emission vehicles — to prioritize subsidies of up to $12,000 for lower-income buyers.

The state's Air Resources Board set a mandate that by 2035, 100% of new cars and light trucks sold in California must be zero-emission vehicles.

State of play: Electric car sales are booming but remain short of automakers' hopes and dreams. Some potential buyers remain skeptical about their range, performance and cost.

Several major automakers, including Ford and General Motors, are recalibrating their electric car ambitions after lower-than-expected sales.

Car dealers, meanwhile, are kvetching about unsold EVs piling up on their lots, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Yes, but: Used EV prices are dropping fast.

That's bad news for early adopters who had hoped to skirt the law of depreciation, but it's a win for those looking to go electric on a tighter budget.

Plus: Automakers are doubling down on their investments in charging infrastructure to help solve consumers' range anxiety.

Mercedes, for instance, is rolling out swanky "charging lounges." The car maker also has partnered with several competitors on a new nationwide charging network.

The bottom line: The story this map tells?