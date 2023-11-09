1 hour ago - Food and Drink
The 5 best burritos in the Mission District
There's a new "best burrito" in town, according to San Francisco Chronicle food critic Cesar Hernandez.
What's happening: After "consuming an alarming number of burritos," Hernandez has declared the top five burritos in the Mission District, ranked.
- Coming in at fifth place is one of my personal favorites, Taqueria El Farolito, which has a few locations throughout the city.
- Up next is Chuy's Fiestas, where Hernandez's go-to is the riceless, crispy flattop burrito.
- The third spot goes to La Palma Mexicatessen, whose burritos "achieve a delicate harmony of elements centered around juicy strips of asada."
- La Espiga de Oro ranks second for its translucent tortilla-wrapped burritos and the "intoxicating crunch" of the chicharron.
Claiming the top spot is newcomer La Vaca Birria, where "the beef birria has a profound flavor profile unequaled in San Francisco," according to Hernandez.
- He added, "What distinguishes this burrito is a thick cheese skirt that corrects the cold cheese issue of many other burritos."
The bottom line: You really can't go wrong with burritos in San Francisco.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.