The 5 best burritos in the Mission District

Customers line up to order at Taqueria El Farolito on Mission Street in 2010. Photo: Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

There's a new "best burrito" in town, according to San Francisco Chronicle food critic Cesar Hernandez.

What's happening: After "consuming an alarming number of burritos," Hernandez has declared the top five burritos in the Mission District, ranked.

  • Coming in at fifth place is one of my personal favorites, Taqueria El Farolito, which has a few locations throughout the city.
  • Up next is Chuy's Fiestas, where Hernandez's go-to is the riceless, crispy flattop burrito.
  • The third spot goes to La Palma Mexicatessen, whose burritos "achieve a delicate harmony of elements centered around juicy strips of asada."
  • La Espiga de Oro ranks second for its translucent tortilla-wrapped burritos and the "intoxicating crunch" of the chicharron.

Claiming the top spot is newcomer La Vaca Birria, where "the beef birria has a profound flavor profile unequaled in San Francisco," according to Hernandez.

  • He added, "What distinguishes this burrito is a thick cheese skirt that corrects the cold cheese issue of many other burritos."

The bottom line: You really can't go wrong with burritos in San Francisco.

