The 5 best burritos in the Mission District

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Customers line up to order at Taqueria El Farolito on Mission Street in 2010. Photo: Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

There's a new "best burrito" in town, according to San Francisco Chronicle food critic Cesar Hernandez.

What's happening: After "consuming an alarming number of burritos," Hernandez has declared the top five burritos in the Mission District, ranked.

Coming in at fifth place is one of my personal favorites, Taqueria El Farolito, which has a few locations throughout the city.

Up next is Chuy's Fiestas, where Hernandez's go-to is the riceless, crispy flattop burrito.

The third spot goes to La Palma Mexicatessen, whose burritos "achieve a delicate harmony of elements centered around juicy strips of asada."

La Espiga de Oro ranks second for its translucent tortilla-wrapped burritos and the "intoxicating crunch" of the chicharron.

Claiming the top spot is newcomer La Vaca Birria, where "the beef birria has a profound flavor profile unequaled in San Francisco," according to Hernandez.

He added, "What distinguishes this burrito is a thick cheese skirt that corrects the cold cheese issue of many other burritos."

The bottom line: You really can't go wrong with burritos in San Francisco.