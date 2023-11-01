How much it costs to attend a Warriors game

Data: Bookies.com; Table: Axios Visuals

Amid high demand for Golden State Warriors tickets, games at the Chase Center are some of the priciest to see this winter.

Why it matters: The Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, will always be a sight to see.

This season, with the addition of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, there's reason to believe the Warriors could make another trip to the NBA Finals.

What's happening: A family of four will spend, on average, $608.39 at a Golden State Warriors game for four of the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

While the cost to attend a Warriors game is down from last season, when it cost an average of $690.39, Warriors games are still the second most expensive to attend.

Zoom out: The New York Knicks' games are the priciest to see this winter at $745.18, while the Charlotte Hornets will cost you the least, $158.72, according to Bookies.com.

The average cost across the league is $304.64.

Since last season, the total cost per game rose $16.26 per game, or a 5.3% increase.

What they did: Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending an NBA game in each area using the cheapest available ticket for home games in December and January on Ticketmaster.

Yes, but: No Los Angeles Lakers road games or Christmas Day games, which are expected to be more expensive, are included to avoid a skewed average.

The Portland Trail Blazers vs. the Milwaukee Bucks game in Oregon on Jan. 31 is also omitted due to the highly anticipated return of Damian Lillard.

Meanwhile, the Warriors ranked fifth on StubHub's list of the top 10 most in-demand NBA teams.

Ticket sales for Warriors games are up by over 35% this season compared to last season at this time, according to StubHub.

Be smart: Wait to buy your tickets until the day before the game, or even day of, to find the best deals on verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster.

What's to watch: The Warriors face off against the Sacramento Kings at 7pm tonight at the Chase Center, where the Dubs will look to bring their record to 4-1.

