A project to extend BART service to downtown San José and Santa Clara is one step closer to breaking ground following an allocation of new money.

Why it matters: The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) project, which has been in the works since the early 2000s, has sought a range of funding sources at the local, state and federal level to bring BART into Silicon Valley.

Driving the news: The $375 million commitment by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, a state agency that oversees transportation planning in the Bay Area, brings total state funding for the project to $1.5 billion.

That's on top of $375 million from Bay Area voter-approved regional measures and $4.3 billion from Santa Clara County's local sales tax measures.

State of play: The first phase of the project, which extended service from Alameda County into Santa Clara County with stops at Milpitas and Berryessa/North San José, broke ground in 2012 and opened for passengers in 2020.

The second phase, currently in design and engineering, would further extend the line six miles from the Berryessa Transit Center to stations at 28th Street/Little Portugal, downtown San José and Diridon Station — with service ending in Santa Clara.

What's next: VTA expects to receive an additional $6 billion — roughly 50% of the latest stage of the project's total cost — from the Federal Transit Administration in late 2024.