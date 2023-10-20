$4 million ad campaign seeks to rebrand San Francisco
A new ad campaign that launched this week in San Francisco showcases local companies with the goal of reminding people that the city still has much to offer.
What's happening: The $4 million "It All Starts Here" campaign, created by nonprofit Advance SF and funded by donors like Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen and Gap Inc. chairman Bob Fisher, will feature ads at transit stations and on Muni buses, billboards and online.
- Companies like Timbuk2 and Blue Bottle Coffee, the Summer of Love, artificial intelligence and other distinctly San Francisco elements will be highlighted in the ads.
- Larry Baer, president of the San Francisco Giants and co-chair of the Advance SF board, wants the campaign to serve as a "spark" to inspire residents, businesses and local government to work together to rebuild San Francisco, he said in a press release.
Why it matters: San Francisco is trying to avoid the reality and the perception of a "doom loop" — a scenario in which many workers remain remote, offices continue to sit empty and businesses close.
- The campaign comes ahead of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, during which the city will be in the national spotlight.
By the numbers: Various data points show signs of life in the city as well as areas for improvement in San Francisco's post-pandemic recovery.
- Last year, tourism was down about 16% from 2019, when a record 26.2 million people visited the city, according to the city's tourism department.
- Yes, but: Visitors to San Francisco increased from 17 million in 2021 to 21.9 million last year.
- Meanwhile, despite demand for office space reaching a 3.5-year high, San Francisco's office vacancy rate hit a new high of 34% from July to September of last year, according to a CBRE report released this week.
What they're saying: Ted Egan, the city's chief economist, told Axios via email the prevalence of remote work has reduced the city's revenues from commercial real estate taxes and "will have a number of second-round effects" on city budgets and transit systems over the next several years.
- The city will need to manage those risks, he added, to remain economically healthy.
Of note: It turns out that San Francisco's downtown recovery rate isn't as bad as originally believed.
- Following a change in methodology by the University of Toronto, San Francisco's downtown recovery rate is no longer the worst in North America, the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week.
- Now, it has a recovery rate of 67% and ranks 38th out of 55 U.S. cities.
Between the lines: The city is facing an overdose epidemic and is on pace to have the deadliest year for accidental overdoses since January 2020, when the city began publicly reporting overdose deaths.
- The city also has a well-documented homelessness crisis. In 2022, the city's homelessness department counted 7,754 homeless people on a single night.
What's next: As part of the new ad campaign, Advance SF plans to host a civic pride festival tomorrow at The East Cut Crossing, featuring food, music and family-friendly activities.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.