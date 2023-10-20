A new ad campaign that launched this week in San Francisco showcases local companies with the goal of reminding people that the city still has much to offer.

What's happening: The $4 million "It All Starts Here" campaign, created by nonprofit Advance SF and funded by donors like Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen and Gap Inc. chairman Bob Fisher, will feature ads at transit stations and on Muni buses, billboards and online.

Companies like Timbuk2 and Blue Bottle Coffee, the Summer of Love, artificial intelligence and other distinctly San Francisco elements will be highlighted in the ads.

Larry Baer, president of the San Francisco Giants and co-chair of the Advance SF board, wants the campaign to serve as a "spark" to inspire residents, businesses and local government to work together to rebuild San Francisco, he said in a press release.

Why it matters: San Francisco is trying to avoid the reality and the perception of a "doom loop" — a scenario in which many workers remain remote, offices continue to sit empty and businesses close.

The campaign comes ahead of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, during which the city will be in the national spotlight.

By the numbers: Various data points show signs of life in the city as well as areas for improvement in San Francisco's post-pandemic recovery.

Last year, tourism was down about 16% from 2019, when a record 26.2 million people visited the city, according to the city's tourism department.

Yes, but: Visitors to San Francisco increased from 17 million in 2021 to 21.9 million last year.

Meanwhile, despite demand for office space reaching a 3.5-year high, San Francisco's office vacancy rate hit a new high of 34% from July to September of last year, according to a CBRE report released this week.

What they're saying: Ted Egan, the city's chief economist, told Axios via email the prevalence of remote work has reduced the city's revenues from commercial real estate taxes and "will have a number of second-round effects" on city budgets and transit systems over the next several years.

The city will need to manage those risks, he added, to remain economically healthy.

Of note: It turns out that San Francisco's downtown recovery rate isn't as bad as originally believed.

Following a change in methodology by the University of Toronto, San Francisco's downtown recovery rate is no longer the worst in North America, the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week.

Now, it has a recovery rate of 67% and ranks 38th out of 55 U.S. cities.

Between the lines: The city is facing an overdose epidemic and is on pace to have the deadliest year for accidental overdoses since January 2020, when the city began publicly reporting overdose deaths.

The city also has a well-documented homelessness crisis. In 2022, the city's homelessness department counted 7,754 homeless people on a single night.

What's next: As part of the new ad campaign, Advance SF plans to host a civic pride festival tomorrow at The East Cut Crossing, featuring food, music and family-friendly activities.