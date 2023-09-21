Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Axios Visuals

Almost a third of San Francisco's metro-area workers were working from home as of 2022, per recent Census figures.

The big picture: Workers in America's biggest, most competitive cities aren't giving up the flexibility and savings of working from home — both in time and gas money, Axios' Sam Baker and Simran Parwani report.

Zoom out: Overall, 15% of the U.S. worked from home last year, with numbers much higher on both the East and West coasts.

San Francisco and San José both were in the top 10 cities with the number of people working from home— though their main rival for tech jobs — Austin, Texas — was even higher.

Of note: While the Southeast generally is well below the national average, every state has more remote workers now than in 2019.

What we're watching: The work-from-home revolution is most entrenched in big cities as they tend to have a concentration of office buildings.