The Death Rattle cocktail was created by Black Lagoon co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage. Photo: Courtesy of Black Lagoon

Stir up some scary good times with the Death Rattle, a cocktail created by Black Lagoon co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage.

Be smart: Black Lagoon is a pop-up bar experience that started in New Orleans at The Dungeon during Tales of the Cocktail.

You can find it up and running through the end of October at Kona's Street Market in SoMa.

The Death Rattle: Combine 1.5 ounce gin, .5 ounce each brandy and amontillado, 1 ounce each pineapple juice and spiced oat orgeat and .75 ounce lime juice, plus a dash of saline and 2 dashes of Bitter Queen's Caribbean Spice Bitters.