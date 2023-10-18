48 mins ago - Things to Do

How to make pop-up bar Black Lagoon's Death Rattle cocktail

Chelsea Brasted
Photo of an intricately carved green glass sitting on a table

The Death Rattle cocktail was created by Black Lagoon co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage. Photo: Courtesy of Black Lagoon

Stir up some scary good times with the Death Rattle, a cocktail created by Black Lagoon co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage.

Be smart: Black Lagoon is a pop-up bar experience that started in New Orleans at The Dungeon during Tales of the Cocktail.

The Death Rattle: Combine 1.5 ounce gin, .5 ounce each brandy and amontillado, 1 ounce each pineapple juice and spiced oat orgeat and .75 ounce lime juice, plus a dash of saline and 2 dashes of Bitter Queen's Caribbean Spice Bitters.

  • Serve over ice and in a tiki mug, if you have one.
