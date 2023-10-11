The Indian American population more than doubled in San Francisco from 2010 to 2020, according to census data.

Why it matters: Indian Americans have a long history in the U.S., but their population was relatively small until the 1960s when a change in immigration policy helped lead to a migration boom of Indian tech workers.

Over the generations, other family members also moved to the U.S.

The big picture: Asian Americans are the fastest-growing racial group in the U.S., and Americans of Indian descent are now the largest sub-group within that, new data released from the 2020 census confirms.

The number of Americans who consider their racial origin as solely Asian Indian grew more than 50% to nearly 4.4 million people from 2010 to 2020.

When factoring in people who consider themselves either single race or multiracial, the most populous Asian identification among Americans is still Chinese (excepting Taiwanese): 5.2 million people.

According to the census, the five states with the largest percentages of Asian groups are California, New York, Texas, Hawaii and Washington.

Zoom in: In San Francisco, that number more than doubled from about 9,000 in 2010 to a little over 22,000 people in 2020.

What they're saying: "The rise of Indian Asians in America is significant partly because "it flies in the face of what people stereotypically think of as the quintessential Asian — their default image of someone who is Asian is East Asian," Karthick Ramakrishnan, political scientist and co-founder of AAPI Data, told Axios.

Yes, but: As hate crimes against Asian Americans increase, half of all Asian Americans say they don't feel safe in this country, and nearly 80% feel like they don't belong.