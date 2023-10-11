San Francisco's Indian American population is growing
The Indian American population more than doubled in San Francisco from 2010 to 2020, according to census data.
Why it matters: Indian Americans have a long history in the U.S., but their population was relatively small until the 1960s when a change in immigration policy helped lead to a migration boom of Indian tech workers.
- Over the generations, other family members also moved to the U.S.
The big picture: Asian Americans are the fastest-growing racial group in the U.S., and Americans of Indian descent are now the largest sub-group within that, new data released from the 2020 census confirms.
- The number of Americans who consider their racial origin as solely Asian Indian grew more than 50% to nearly 4.4 million people from 2010 to 2020.
- When factoring in people who consider themselves either single race or multiracial, the most populous Asian identification among Americans is still Chinese (excepting Taiwanese): 5.2 million people.
- According to the census, the five states with the largest percentages of Asian groups are California, New York, Texas, Hawaii and Washington.
Zoom in: In San Francisco, that number more than doubled from about 9,000 in 2010 to a little over 22,000 people in 2020.
What they're saying: "The rise of Indian Asians in America is significant partly because "it flies in the face of what people stereotypically think of as the quintessential Asian — their default image of someone who is Asian is East Asian," Karthick Ramakrishnan, political scientist and co-founder of AAPI Data, told Axios.
Yes, but: As hate crimes against Asian Americans increase, half of all Asian Americans say they don't feel safe in this country, and nearly 80% feel like they don't belong.
- There's very little data on how — and how many — Americans of Indian or South Asian descent have been targets of hate crimes.
