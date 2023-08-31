San Francisco's Dogpatch is most expensive neighborhood for renters
Overall rent prices in San Francisco are still down from the pandemic, but rents are up in neighborhoods like the Dogpatch, Outer Sunset and others, per a new report.
Why it matters: While downtown San Francisco is still struggling, albeit with signs of life, some neighborhoods have become more attractive as many people shifted to remote work.
The big picture: The median cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is $3,040, 15% lower than it was in February 2020, but flat from one year ago, according to new data from home rental platform Zumper.
Zoom in: The Dogpatch has become the most expensive neighborhood for renters in the city, with a median one-bedroom rent of $3,790 per month in July, a 7.7% increase year over year, according to Zumper.
- Yes, but: Rent has increased the most in Cow Hollow, jumping 14.8% year over year to $3,260 per month.
- The neighborhood that's taken the worst hit, unsurprisingly, is SoMa, home to a large number of tech startups. Rent prices were down 13.8% year over year.
Between the lines: A recent analysis from Redfin showed 100% of properties in San Francisco are cheaper to rent than buy.
