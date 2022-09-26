San Francisco ranks No. 4 for most expensive rent in the U.S.

Data: Dwellsy; Chart: Axios Visuals/Axios

San Francisco is the fourth most expensive city for renters in the country, with a median rent of $2,995, per Dwellsy's August report, Axios' Brianna Crane reports.

Why it matters: Already-pricey rents are more expensive in 2022, making it tougher for people to afford housing.

What's happening: High demand and critically low supply drives rents up.

Once landlords realize they can charge more for a unit, "they're going to keep increasing the price to capture as much profit as they can," Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather told Axios' Emily Peck.

By the numbers: Rent in San Francisco increased 11.1% from August 2021 to August 2022, the report showed.

Driving the news: Demand for single-family homes for rent is driving the market, per Dwellsy, an apartment rental agency. Rent prices for those homes are up more than 36% year over year, while apartment rents only rose 4.7%.

Yes, but: The cost of rent could finally be peaking. Realtor.com's latest report shows August's median rental prices nationwide were down from July, the first decrease since November 2021, Emily writes.