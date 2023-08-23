AI apps are displayed on a phone screen on July 12. Photo: Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images

A resolution passed by the California Legislature aims to affirm lawmakers' commitment to the principles outlined in President Biden's AI Bill of Rights and vows to prioritize them in their own legislation and policies.

Why it matters: Lawmakers at the federal, state, and local levels have levied concerns about the ways AI models like ChatGPT can be leveraged without adequate safeguards in place.

Biden's AI Bill of Rights prioritizes principles including safe and effective systems, algorithmic discrimination protections, data privacy, and more.

What they're saying: In a written statement last week, state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) said it was a "significant step toward ensuring California is at the forefront of responsible AI deployment and use."

"The principles outlined here will help protect the rights of the public while leveraging the benefits of AI," added Dodd, who introduced the bill.

It was previously ratified by the full Senate and cleared the Assembly unanimously last week.

The big picture: Leading experts have warned that rushing to deploy AI could have irreparable consequences and lead to a boom in the spread of misinformation and cyberattacks.

Research has also shown that AI models rely on biased training data that can amplify stereotypes and derogatory associations based on gender, race, disability, and more.

Of note: California state lawmakers have joined a recently announced coalition charged with developing language for legislation that would regulate how AI is used in the public and private sectors.