An artist's rendering of the Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim. Image: Artist Concepts/Disneyland Resort

Inspired by the film "Big Hero 6," San Fransokyo Square will soon transport guests at Disney California Adventure Park to the fictional mashup city of San Francisco and Tokyo.

Driving the news: San Fransokyo Square, which opens Aug. 31, is heavily based on San Francisco's Japantown in the movie. It will take over Pacific Wharf, which previously served as a food court.

SFGate's Julie Tremaine, who got an in-person sneak peek of the new themeland, writes that it features a "towering San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, koi fish turbines powering the city, a dedicated meet-and-greet area for Baymax and Hiro, and the land's first-ever store, selling San Fransokyo merch."

Yes, but: San Fransokyo will still offer a variety of food options — with some fun upgrades.

An artist's rendering of the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, which will span the tide pools linking San Fransokyo Square to the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk. Image: Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort

Of note: Disney is also converting its Splash Mountain ride into "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," an attraction based on the 2009 movie about the company's first Black princess.