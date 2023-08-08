Artist Kim Shuck weaves stories and secrets into her beadwork

Kim Shuck's name is familiar to San Franciscans. She is a San Francisco poet laureate emerita who taught in local universities for years and often visits elementary school classrooms to share her love for art.

Driving the news: Her new exhibition "Translations from Here" showcases intricate, textural glass bead art and is on view through Sept. 10 at the San Francisco Main Library.

Details: Each work draws on themes revolving around her Cherokee and Polish identity, the history of San Francisco and her approach to constructing stories in bead and thread.

For Shuck, creating art is "sort of a reflex more than a consciously controlled, meditative activity."

A lot of it is about "releasing control" and seeing what happens, she said.

She added that much of her work is rooted in Indigenous storytelling and her community's relationship to the environment.

She told Axios she hides "a couple of secrets" in each piece, such as Cherokee words, which only black lights can illuminate.

How it happened: Some of Shuck's earliest memories involve stitching with maroon thread onto a kitchen towel as a gift for her mother and taking in the various regalia worn at powwows.

Those experiences led her to pursue a master of fine arts with a concentration in textiles from San Francisco State University.

She tends to listen to a lot of documentaries while creating — her partner considers her an expert in the British monarchy — to "distract the part of the brain that wants control."

What she's saying: "If people could take away anything [from the exhibition], I'd like it to be that this is not a collection" of dated artifacts that you might find at the National Museum of the American Indian, she said. "This stuff exists and is inspired by today as well."