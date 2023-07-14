Share on email (opens in new window)

​​San Francisco's iconic Ferry Building, with its landmark 245-foot-high clock tower and vibrant marketplace, celebrates its 125th birthday this week.

Why it matters: Up to 10,000 commuters a day were passing through the Ferry Building pre-pandemic, according to the American Planning Association (APA).

Considered by the APA as one of the "Great Places in America," the landmark remains a treasured part of the city's history.

What they're saying: "For years, the Ferry Building has operated as a central transportation hub and community gathering place," general manager Jane Connors said in a press release.

Driving the news: Public officials held a dedication ceremony yesterday and compiled a time capsule with contributions from locals — such as letters and drawings of the clock tower — to mark the occasion.

They also proclaimed July 13 as Ferry Building Day in the city.

How it happened: The Ferry Building, built in the twilight years of the 19th century, officially opened on July 13, 1898.

From the Gold Rush until the late 1930s, ferry boats were the only means of traveling to San Francisco for people who didn't live on the peninsula.

As a result, the Ferry Building was the world's second busiest terminal in its heyday in the 1930s — around 50,000 people passed through the depot every day, per APA.

Ferry ridership began to decline, however, after the rise of automobiles and the construction of the Bay Bridge in 1936 and the Golden Gate Bridge in 1937.

The Ferry Building later underwent a renovation that offered new panoramic views of the bay and restyled its ground floor as a retail marketplace.

When it reopened in 2003, the marketplace allowed local chefs, up-and-coming artisans and farmland producers to offer their goods and engage with their customer base.

Today, it's home to over 40 merchants and local artisans.

What to watch: Hudson Pacific Properties, the Ferry Building's operator, has planned a month of special events to honor the milestone.

The Ferry Building Clock Tower Crawl will run through Aug. 17, with Ferry Building merchants offering themed specials that include an anniversary cocktail from Hog Island Oyster Co., skincare products from Benedetta and more.

Merchants will also be holding classes available to the public, such as a candle-making demo with Maison Verbena and a guided tea tasting with Imperial Tea Court.

On Aug. 17, the Ferry Building will host its first-ever Summer Ferry Fest with Foodwise and Napa Valley Vintners. There will be food, drinks, live music and art activities.

Of note: The Ferry Building is set to get another facelift that will expand its reach toward the bay as well as the Embarcadero.