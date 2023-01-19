The Ferry Building is getting a face-lift

The iconic Ferry Building along the Embarcadero is set to undergo some renovations beginning later this year.

What's happening: The Ferry Building's design proposal includes the addition of enclosed spaces for new kitchens and indoor seating for up to three restaurants.

Two large waterfront restaurants and canopy structures with lighting and heating for outdoor dining are also part of the plan.

The project, overseen by leaseholder Hudson Pacific Properties, would ultimately extend the building toward the bay as well as the Embarcadero.

The big picture: The Ferry Building, like many businesses in the city, was hit hard by the pandemic, but recent restaurant openings in the building, like Señor Sisig, have helped to revitalize the marketplace.

What to watch: Construction is expected to begin this year and will last about two years.