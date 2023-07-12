The California State University System appointed Mildred García as its chancellor at its Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday.

Why it matters: García steps into the role as the system faces a $1.5 billion budget shortfall, declining enrollment and distrust over its handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

She'll be the first Latina chancellor to lead the nation’s largest, most diverse four-year public university system and its nearly 500,000 students at a time when Americans' trust in higher education is falling.

State of play: The meeting was also marked by a contentious tuition hike proposal that would impact thousands of California college students. CSU's funding gap prompted the board to consider an annual 6% tuition increase for full-time undergraduate students for five years.

The problem is CSU, which prides itself on social mobility, can't afford the costs of academic and support services necessary for students, many of whom are low-income and first-generation college attendees, Cal Matters reported.

Yes, but: Students, faculty and staff across the system protested outside the board meeting and spoke of opposing the indefinite tuition increases.

The California State Student Association (CSSA) released a statement saying the proposal disregards students' total costs of attendance and will be a burden, especially to those still "struggling with the pandemic aftermath and escalating living costs."

What to watch: The board is expected to vote on the tuition hike at its next meeting in September. García will begin her post Oct. 1.