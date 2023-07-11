Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Gallup; Chart: Axios Visuals

All major demographic groups, led by Republicans, are less confident in higher education than they were just a few years ago, according to a Gallup poll out Tuesday.

Driving the news: Just 36% of Americans said they have confidence in higher education. Trust in major U.S. institutions overall has dropped.

Confidence fell from 48% in 2018 and 57% in 2015.

Details: All major subgroups, polled between June 1-22, expressed less confidence in higher education, especially Republicans.

In 2015, more than half of all Democrats and Republicans had "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in the institution, compared with 48% of independents.

By 2018, less than half of Republicans and independents felt confident about the institution, compared with 62% of Democrats.

This year, Republican confidence dropped to 19%, independent dropped to 32% and Democrat dropped to 59%.

Democrats are now "the only key subgroup with majority-level confidence in higher education," Megan Brenan, a research consultant for Gallup, wrote.

Democrats expressed concerns about the cost of higher education, according to previous Gallup polling.

Republicans were worried about politics in education.

Both women's and men's confidence in higher education dropped. All age groups saw a decrease as well.

Half of people with postgraduate degrees expressed confidence in higher ed this year.

47% of respondents with college degrees and 29% with no college degree said they had confidence in the institution.

People with no college degree saw the steepest drop among this group, down 25 percentage points since 2015.

The big picture: Higher education ranked fourth in confidence among 17 institutions, according to Gallup.

In the top three spots were small business, the military and the police.

Overall, Americans have expressed historically low faith in U.S. institutions, according to Gallup.

Methodology: The Gallup was conducted June 1-22 of 1,013 adults and it has a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.