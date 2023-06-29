Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers have agreed on a $310.8 billion budget that will include what many are calling a lifeline to transit agencies, including BART and Muni.

Why it matters: Bay Area transit agencies had warned that service cuts could start as early as this fall if the state didn't step in to bolster funding.

Context: Newsom had initially proposed cutting $2 billion from transit infrastructure funding despite concern about financial catastrophe.

After calls for action from local officials, the Legislature passed a budget that rejected his proposal and instead set aside $1.1 billion for transit agencies.

Driving the news: The newly agreed-upon state budget includes $5.1 billion in spending for transit agencies and establishes a task force that will work with them to help boost ridership.

It's the second-largest budget in state history, Courthouse News Service reports.

Yes, but: State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) has said it won't be enough in the long term. He has introduced a bill that would increase tolls by $1.50 at seven Bay Area bridges to fund local transit.

The big picture: Public transit has a direct impact on health equity, as people miss or skip medical appointments when transportation isn't available.