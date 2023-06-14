Last year's summer installation "WELCOME." Photo: Ccourtesy of Ben Davis and Illuminate

Illuminate, a nonprofit that creates public art using lights and lasers, has declared San Francisco the City of Awe. This summer, the group intends to show people worldwide just why San Francisco deserves the moniker.

Driving the news: If permitting goes smoothly, founder Ben Davis and his team will launch a "Summer of Awe," featuring miles-long laser beams that light up Market Street, shoot up out of Sutro Tower, dance across Nob Hill, wind through Coit Tower and more.

The Market Street exhibit is set to debut June 23-25 during Pride Weekend, while the Sutro Tower installation will mark a celebration of its 50th anniversary on July 4.

The other exhibits are expected to go on display in the latter part of July.

What they're saying: "It's not just a light installation," Davis told Axios. "It creates a through line from the history of the city to the present moment."

He hopes the series will remind people of San Francisco's cultural legacy and power amid today's "doom loop."

Of note: Illuminate has a number of other installations showcased across San Francisco, including the Bay Bridge lights.