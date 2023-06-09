San Francisco braces for swim season amid lifeguard shortage

As the first day of summer approaches, San Francisco continues to navigate a lifeguard shortage that has had consequences nationwide.

Why it matters: The National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) warns that facilities operating without adequate safety staff will increase the risk of injuries or worse. Drowning is the leading cause of death of children ages 1-4, according to the nonprofit.

State of play: The city has filled about 77% of its seasonal on-call lifeguard positions, according to Tamara Barak Aparton, a spokesperson for the city's Recreation and Park Department.

Typically the department has 160 lifeguards, including full-time, part-time, temporary and on-call staff members. There are currently 123.

"Like everyone else, we are still struggling to hire enough lifeguards. However, the long-term outlook is improving," Aparton told Axios over email, citing an uptick in applicants now that COVID-19 is no longer forcing pool closures.

Of permanent aquatic staff, Aparton said it is about 75% staffed, with most of the vacancies in pool supervisor and assistant pool supervisor roles. It’s been a "bit of a scramble to cover shifts," she said.

Managers in the aquatics department who normally oversee administrative duties are filling in as pool supervisors while the shortage continues, similar to the situation last year, she said.

The city has not had to shut down programming or pools even with staffing stretched thin, but "our goal is to have the same success this year," she noted.

Zoom out: The American Lifeguard Association estimates that about a third of over 309,000 public pools are affected by the shortage, Axios' Kelly Tykos reports.

That doesn't include beaches, water parks and other venues, which also may have to trim hours, stay closed or operate with "no lifeguard on duty signs."

The recertification of existing lifeguards, which is required every two years, could be one factor in the sustained shortage.

Some lifeguards also say employers need to pay them more and provide better benefits for a position that's less flexible compared to work-from-home jobs.

The big picture: Nonfatal pool- or spa-related drowning injuries surged 17% in 2021, per a 2022 Consumer Product Safety Commission report.