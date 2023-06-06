29 mins ago - Health

How to maximize protection against sun damage

Shawna Chen
Note: Estimates are model-based four-year ahead projections and rounded to the nearest 10. Data: American Cancer Society. Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

With summer approaching, it's time to double down on sun protection.

Why it matters: Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer. While California's estimated rate of new cases — 26.3 per 100,000 in 2022 — remains lower than the national rate, it's still much higher than the state's rates prior to 2018.

Children are especially susceptible to harmful UV radiation. Around 23% of lifetime sun exposure accumulates prior to the age of 18, per the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

  • "Just one or two blistering sunburns in childhood can double the risk of developing melanoma," the agency warns.

Reality check: Getting a base tan won't prevent sunburn, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

  • A suntan only provides an SPF (sun protection factor) of less than 4, while a tan from the salon could provide an SPF of less than 1, said EPA senior policy adviser Nancy Akerman.
  • Damage from UV exposure is cumulative over your lifetime, so a base tan "increases your likelihood of developing not only skin cancer, but also wrinkles [and] brown spots," dermatologist Nazanin Saedi told Axios.
  • The strength of UV radiation is also higher in states closer to the equator, including parts of California, a 2020 cancer study found.

If you want to protect your skin, you're better off wearing sunscreen with an SPF 15 or higher, and reapplying.

Helpful tip: To figure out how long a sunscreen will remain effective, multiply the SPF factor by the average length of time it takes you to develop a sunburn without sunscreen, according to UCSF Health medical specialists.

  • A sunscreen with an SPF of 15, for example, will provide protection for 150 minutes if you typically develop a sunburn within 10 minutes when not wearing sunscreen.

Of note: Skin cancer prevention takes more than sunscreen. Health experts also recommend wearing clothes that cover skin — such as long sleeves or long loose pants — and/or protective fabrics that filter out UVA and UVB rays.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more