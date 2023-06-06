How to maximize protection against sun damage
With summer approaching, it's time to double down on sun protection.
Why it matters: Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer. While California's estimated rate of new cases — 26.3 per 100,000 in 2022 — remains lower than the national rate, it's still much higher than the state's rates prior to 2018.
- Don't think you'll be spared just because of Karl the Fog. UV radiation penetrates regardless of the weather and is the cause of most skin cancer cases and deaths — many of them preventable, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Children are especially susceptible to harmful UV radiation. Around 23% of lifetime sun exposure accumulates prior to the age of 18, per the California Department of Parks and Recreation.
- "Just one or two blistering sunburns in childhood can double the risk of developing melanoma," the agency warns.
Reality check: Getting a base tan won't prevent sunburn, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.
- A suntan only provides an SPF (sun protection factor) of less than 4, while a tan from the salon could provide an SPF of less than 1, said EPA senior policy adviser Nancy Akerman.
- Damage from UV exposure is cumulative over your lifetime, so a base tan "increases your likelihood of developing not only skin cancer, but also wrinkles [and] brown spots," dermatologist Nazanin Saedi told Axios.
- The strength of UV radiation is also higher in states closer to the equator, including parts of California, a 2020 cancer study found.
If you want to protect your skin, you're better off wearing sunscreen with an SPF 15 or higher, and reapplying.
Helpful tip: To figure out how long a sunscreen will remain effective, multiply the SPF factor by the average length of time it takes you to develop a sunburn without sunscreen, according to UCSF Health medical specialists.
- A sunscreen with an SPF of 15, for example, will provide protection for 150 minutes if you typically develop a sunburn within 10 minutes when not wearing sunscreen.
Of note: Skin cancer prevention takes more than sunscreen. Health experts also recommend wearing clothes that cover skin — such as long sleeves or long loose pants — and/or protective fabrics that filter out UVA and UVB rays.
