Note: Estimates are model-based four-year ahead projections and rounded to the nearest 10. Data: American Cancer Society. Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

With summer approaching, it's time to double down on sun protection.

Why it matters: Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer. While California's estimated rate of new cases — 26.3 per 100,000 in 2022 — remains lower than the national rate, it's still much higher than the state's rates prior to 2018.

Don't think you'll be spared just because of Karl the Fog. UV radiation penetrates regardless of the weather and is the cause of most skin cancer cases and deaths — many of them preventable, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Children are especially susceptible to harmful UV radiation. Around 23% of lifetime sun exposure accumulates prior to the age of 18, per the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

"Just one or two blistering sunburns in childhood can double the risk of developing melanoma," the agency warns.

Reality check: Getting a base tan won't prevent sunburn, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

A suntan only provides an SPF (sun protection factor) of less than 4, while a tan from the salon could provide an SPF of less than 1, said EPA senior policy adviser Nancy Akerman.

Damage from UV exposure is cumulative over your lifetime, so a base tan "increases your likelihood of developing not only skin cancer, but also wrinkles [and] brown spots," dermatologist Nazanin Saedi told Axios.

The strength of UV radiation is also higher in states closer to the equator, including parts of California, a 2020 cancer study found.

If you want to protect your skin, you're better off wearing sunscreen with an SPF 15 or higher, and reapplying.

Helpful tip: To figure out how long a sunscreen will remain effective, multiply the SPF factor by the average length of time it takes you to develop a sunburn without sunscreen, according to UCSF Health medical specialists.

A sunscreen with an SPF of 15, for example, will provide protection for 150 minutes if you typically develop a sunburn within 10 minutes when not wearing sunscreen.

Of note: Skin cancer prevention takes more than sunscreen. Health experts also recommend wearing clothes that cover skin — such as long sleeves or long loose pants — and/or protective fabrics that filter out UVA and UVB rays.