Kevon Looney boxes out Anthony Davis of the Lakers during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney and his teammates are down 2-3 against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Looney told Axios San Francisco he believes the Dubs can still take the series and make their way back to the NBA Finals.

Why it matters: The Warriors face elimination if they don't tie the series with a win Friday.

What he's saying: "It's always hard to defend the title," Looney said, noting that there have been ups and downs the entire season, even with the return of the Warriors' core group: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Looney.

Yes, but: "I feel like we still have a chance to win and make it to the finals and play and win another one," Looney said.

The big picture: Looney has played in every regular season and postseason game for the past two seasons.

He's been a dominant force all season for the Warriors, and shined during the series against the Sacramento Kings, where he outrebounded Damontas Sabonis, the rebounding leader during the regular season.

Part of Looney's game-day routine, he said, includes Joga, also known as "yoga for jocks."

Looney's streak is how he earned the moniker "Iron Man," which he says is "probably one of my favorite things to be called."

Between the lines: Music is also a key motivator for 27-year-old Looney, who has shared playlists on Tidal Live before each postseason game.

He says music helps get him in the mood to "go grab a lot of rebounds and be physical and go out there and bang in the paint."

When we chatted, Looney hadn't yet put together his playlist for Friday night's game but said he'll likely feature some tracks from Los Angeles legends like Nipsey Hussle and Tupac Shakur.

Zoom in: Looney said "a perfect day" for him during the offseason in San Francisco entails walking through Lands End with his "music blasting," taking in the views of the city and the Golden Gate Bridge, being with other San Franciscans and then heading home to eat some wings while watching TV.

Looney said his favorite San Francisco restaurant is Hot Sauce and Panko in Nob Hill, noting he's "a big wing guy."

Looney also likes STK near the Embarcadero and Ayesha Curry's International Smoke in SoMa.

What's next: Expect to see Loon Dawg (he said "That's perfect" when I asked if it's OK to call him that) hitting the glass again Friday night in Game 6, where the Dubs will aim to force a Game 7 back in San Francisco.