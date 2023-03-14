San Francisco hosts a variety of birds, and a new app helps people spot them.

What's happening: Birda, a free app and social media platform, launched in September to encourage people to bird-watch.

The app helps users identify species, and offers challenges and leaderboards to have fun with other bird-watchers.

Why it matters: Bird populations in the U.S. have dropped by 3 billion since 1970, and more than half of all U.S. bird species are in decline, Axios' Deirdra Funcheon reports.

Logging sightings of birds can help scientists identify changes in their migration patterns and population levels.

If you start: There are a number of places throughout San Francisco to go bird-watching.