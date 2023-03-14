1 hour ago - Things to Do

Birding made easy: App helps ID San Francisco's flocks

Megan Rose Dickey

A pelican flies by San Francisco's Sutro Tower. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

San Francisco hosts a variety of birds, and a new app helps people spot them.

What's happening: Birda, a free app and social media platform, launched in September to encourage people to bird-watch.

  • The app helps users identify species, and offers challenges and leaderboards to have fun with other bird-watchers.

Why it matters: Bird populations in the U.S. have dropped by 3 billion since 1970, and more than half of all U.S. bird species are in decline, Axios' Deirdra Funcheon reports.

  • Logging sightings of birds can help scientists identify changes in their migration patterns and population levels.

If you start: There are a number of places throughout San Francisco to go bird-watching.

