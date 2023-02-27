Birding made easy: App helps ID Miami's critters

Pay attention and you may start noticing red-belllied woodpeckers throughout Miami. Photo by: Rosie Betancourt/Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

Bird populations in the U.S. have dropped by 3 billion since 1970, and more than half of all U.S. bird species are in decline.

What's happening: Birda, a free birding app and social media platform, launched in September to encourage people to birdwatch.

Logging sightings of birds can help scientists identify changes in their migration patterns and population levels.

The app helps users identify species, and offers challenges and leaderboards to have fun with other birdwatchers.

Context: Miami is a great place to spot a mix of local, backyard, exotic and migratory birds.

What they're saying: According to Birda's data so far, "The most common birds logged within a 30-mile radius of downtown Miami are the Northern Mockingbird, the Blue Jay, the Red-bellied Woodpecker and the White Ibis," a company spokesperson tells Axios.

"They are all so different and beautiful in their unique way – it is hard to beat the Blue Jay comb, though!"

If you start: Birda recommended trying to spot these exotic birds that have been introduced to Miami: