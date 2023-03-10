So long, San Francisco
It saddens me to say, so I'll just get this out of the way — today is my last day at Axios and soon, my family and I will be leaving San Francisco.
What's happening: I know you've heard this story before, many times. San Francisco is a transient place, and over the last few years, that's sped up.
- We have our issues as a city and things — like the crazy cost of living — that make this a tough place to live (let alone raise a family).
- Could we have made it work here? Yes. But for now, we're going to try somewhere new.
Yes, but: After 12-plus years of living here, I've learned there are far more magical parts to San Francisco than faults.
- Ingrained in its soul, San Francisco is a land of opportunity, and I'll miss its contagious spirit.
- Its food is world class, its parks are wondrous and its weather is almost always perfect for a sweater.
- The people, especially my friends, are what I'll miss most, though. We're an interesting and loving bunch, us San Franciscans, and not easily replaceable.
Flashback: Some two years ago, while stuck at home during the pandemic, I started sending an email newsletter to friends and family that covered important and interesting stories about San Francisco.
- The city was changing so quickly at the time, and I felt we needed an easy way to stay on top of local news.
- Other people thought so too, and soon that newsletter (The SF Minute) had thousands of subscribers.
- Later, I joined forces with Axios and together with Megan, launched Axios San Francisco.
The bottom line: Starting The SF Minute (and continuing on with Axios SF) was my small effort to help make this city a better place. And hopefully, by keeping people up to speed with the news, it helped.
- I'm forever grateful that you, dear reader, followed along.
What's next: If there's one thing I've learned, it's that San Francisco is never short on stories.
- I can't wait to keep reading what Megan and our soon-to-be-named second reporter are able to unearth each morning.
Meanwhile, my family and I are headed to the Midwest (where my wife grew up) and kid No. 2 is scheduled for June.
- Please send thoughts, prayers and winter tips my way. Having lived in California my entire life, I'm going to need them!
