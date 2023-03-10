Your guide for San Francisco's rainy weekend

Word on the street is that it'll be raining this weekend, so here are some ideas for what you can get up to inside.

Explore the implications of artificial intelligence at the Museum of Misalignment, open Friday from 4-7pm and Saturday from 2-5pm.

Bring your kids to the second annual de Youngsters Day Out on Saturday, featuring arts and crafts, music and more. Cost: Free. Runs from 8:30am-5:15pm.

Get your fright on and watch "Scream VI" (yes, they're still making those) in theaters. We recommend hitting up the Alamo Drafthouse for its delicious food that they serve directly to your seat.

Cozy up on the couch and watch Muttville's live broadcast of adoptable senior pups from noon-4pm, every day. Or, head over to Muttville and adopt a dog! Megan is personally obsessed with Miguel.