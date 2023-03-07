Misalignment Museum in San Francisco explores AI's implications

A new art installation aims to increase awareness about artificial intelligence's power for both good and bad.

What's happening: The installation, called the Misalignment Museum, held its grand opening on Friday in the Mission, Wired's Khari Johnson reports.

One exhibit, "Spambots," types an AI-generated version of Aldous Huxley's novel "Brave New World," while another piece of art features broom-equipped Roomba vacuum cleaners.

The installation is scheduled to run through May 1, but the creators hope to make it a permanent exhibit.

Of note: One of the walls, which Mission Local says is visible from the street, reads, "Sorry for killing most of humanity."

What they're saying: "There’s so much goodness this kind of tech can engender, so much suffering it can prevent, and then there’s the aspect of how much destruction it can cause and how much can get lost in that process," Audrey Kim, the museum's curator, told Wired.

What's next: The installation is open to the public Thursdays and Fridays from 4-7pm and Saturdays from 2-5pm.