Historic San Francisco Muni car to become glamping destination

The historic Muni streetcar sat in a Richmond storage lot since the 1990s. Photo: Courtesy of Jorg Fleige

The 1970s San Francisco Muni streetcar that's been for sale on Craigslist since the start of the year has a new home.

What's happening: It's headed north to Geyserville, the Chronicle reports.

The new owners plan to place the 70-foot car on their 56-acre property and restore it for people to rent for overnight stays or special events.

Think glamping, but in a historic Muni.

What they're saying: "We definitely don't want to keep this to ourselves. We want other people to experience it," one of the owners, Lauryn Guridi, told the Chronicle.

Of note: An Instagram account (@camp_muni) is already live, so you can follow along with the restoration process.

Our thought bubble: Airbnb executives must be ecstatic at the news. Camp Muni is going to crush it.